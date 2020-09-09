YMS guidance counselors weather the storm

OKEECHOBEE- Guidance Counselors weathered the storm and came out smiling.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Yearling Middle School (YMS) guidance counselors Cathie Carpenter and Natalie Rexroad were forced to form a team quickly as the 2020-2021 school year began in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the added layers of work and stress added to an already difficult role, they came through it still smiling.

Students and families were offered three options of enrollment to begin the school year and were permitted to change between the three options through last Friday. As many students changed options daily, Carpenter and Rexroad had to revise teacher rosters and student schedules daily while maintaining compliance with Florida’s class size rules and balancing students’ acadmic needs. Placing students appropriately is always challenging during any school year but in 2020, like many other aspects of life, building and revising student class schedules took on a whole new level of chaos.

For Carpenter, it was a start to a school year different than any other for the veteran counselor, and for Rexroad, it was an extremely unique beginning to her career as a counselor. But Yearling’s guidance team weathered the storm and now that schedules are more stable past the district’s deadline for changes, they are moving forward with other items in their list of responsibilities while serving students. And YMS is thankful for them.