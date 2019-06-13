WGS participates in annual poster contest

LABELLE — West Glades School took part in this year’s annual NACD and NACD Auxiliary Poster Contest. The annual NACD (National Association of Conservation Districts) and NACD Auxiliary Poster Contest provides students from kindergarten through 12th grade the chance to have their art displayed as part of a national conservation outreach initiative. Each year, the winning posters reflect NACD’s annual Stewardship theme and highlight the work of conservation districts and their state conservation associations, auxiliaries and agencies to protect and enhance natural resources. The contest starts at the district level; winners advance to a state area level, the whole Florida state level, and then to the national level, where they receive recognition at NACD’s annual meeting.

The theme of the contest changes each year, this year’s theme being “Life in the Soil, Dig Deeper,” and next year’s theme will be “Where Would we Bee without Pollinators.” The local Soil and Water Conservation District staff sends the poster contest guidelines to the schools so that teachers can incorporate it in their teaching plans for the coming school year and also supplies all poster board and learning materials. First place winners are displayed in the Dallas Townsend Building until the next year’s contest.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

West Glades School’s kindergarten and first grade winners.

West Glades School winner:

Kindergarten and first grade

• Makenzie Kats – First and second place Area Division

• Miliah Gonzalez – Second place

• Ashley Aguilar – Third place

West Glades School’s second and third grade winners.

Second and third grade

• Bryleigh Deleon – First place and first place Area Division

• Xantarrah Gregorio – Second place

• Brittany Kats – Third place

• Alondra Villeda – Fourth place

West Glades School’s fourth through sixth grade winners.

Fourth through sixth grade

• Zaira Moreno – First place and second place Area Division

• Valerie Sandoval – Second place

• AnaKaren Sandoval – Third place

• Caitlin Drabant – Fourth place

West Glades School’s seventh through eighth grade winners.

Seventh through eighth grade

• Jackelline Ramirez – First place and first place Area Division

• Zellistyne Gregorio – Second place

• Dakota Kats – Third place

• Carmen Perez – Fourth place