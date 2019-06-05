WGS congratulates Citizens of the Month for grades K-8

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

WGS students in grades sixth through eighth accept awards.

West Glades School would like to congratulate its sixth through eighth grade Citizens of the Month for the month of February. They are: Garrett Cox, Brooke Black, Zoie Gregorio, Ryan Rodriguez, Brilee Cochran, John Davis and Mark Abrego.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

WGS students in grades third through fifth accept awards.

West Glades School would like to congratulate its third through fifth grade Citizens of the Month for the month of February. They are: Xylee Gregorio, Stetson Stokes, Laeda Middleton-Lewis, Daysi Chavez-Martinez, Ashley Cruz and Neri Mendez-Lopez.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

WGS students in grades kingergarten through second accept awards.

West Glades School would like to congratulate its kindergarten through second grade Citizens of the Month for the month of February. They are: Avah Gonzalez, Jacob Jones, Jaritza Escobedo, Jackson Beer, Noah Gunn, Andrea Madrid, Cole Martin, Coy Murray, Dakota Herrold, Keltie O’Donnell and Jaxon Williams.