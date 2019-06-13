WGS celebrates Children’s Book Week West Glades School celebrated Children’s Book Week from April 29 to May 2, with daily themes. “Be Cool at School” included wearing sunglasses and a hat, “T-Shirt Tuesday” students wore their favorite Panther t-shirt, “Reading rocks, So wear your funky socks,” included wearing holiday, mismatched, or silly socks, and “Be a Jean-ius” meant the students go to wear their favorite jeans. On Friday, students and staff were encouraged to dress as their favorite book character or to “Score with a good book” (wear favorite team gear). West Glades School Panthers love to join in this celebration that had its beginning back in 1919. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.