Westside Elementary School Happenings • Friday, Nov. 8: Pop with a Cop for students with perfect attendance, Prekindergarten community helpers field trip.



• Monday, Nov. 11: Flag ceremony to honor all veterans.



• Friday, Nov. 15: Progress Reports, Clubs Day, Dress Down $1 and the Snack Shack will be open.



• Tuesday, Nov. 19: Second grade field trip to Dolly Hand to watch “The Magic School Bus” and conferences will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m.



• Thursday, Nov. 21: Leadership Luncheon, prekindergarten Thanksgiving dessert buffet, and first grad Thanksgiving play at 6 p.m.



• Friday, Nov. 22: Birthday luncheon, kindergarten turkey feast and Turkey Trot.



• Monday, Nov. 25-29: Thanksgiving holiday – no school.

