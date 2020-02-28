Westside Elementary School Happenings

Feb 28th, 2020 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — Westside Elementary School will hold the following events for the month of March:

Monday, March 2 — Read Across America Week; Celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday by wearing wacky clothes

Tuesday, March 3 — Wear red and blue. Fundraiser: VPK students can have photos taken with a Dr. Suess characters.

Wednesday, March 4 — Wear all green. Green Eggs and Ham

Thursday, March 5 — Dress in your future self.

Friday, March 6 — Wear your best hat; Fourth grade SeaWorld trip.

Saturday, March 7 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 8 — Daylight Saving Time – spring forward

Monday, March 9 — Safety Patrol Field Trip to St. Augustine

Tuesday, March 10 — Safety Patrol Field Trip to St. Augustine

Wednesday, March 11 — Spring pictures and class pictures to be taken

Thursday, March 12 — Staying positive, working hard and being kind feels good.

Friday, March 13 — End of the third quarter, Field Day, Pop with a cop for attendance

Saturday, March 14 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 — Spring Break

Monday, March 23 — No school for students

Tuesday, March 24 — Jack Hartman concert for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade.

Wednesday, March 25 — Third grade testing for IReady/Diagnostic in reading; Leadership Luncheon

Thursday, March 26 — Third grade testing for IReady/Diagnostic in reading; Birthday Luncheon, Clubs Day, Dress Down, and Snack Shack

Friday, March 27 — Early Release at 11:15 a.m.; Report cards go home

Saturday, March 28 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, March 31 — Rally

Wednesday, April 1 — Third grade FSA Reading

Thursday, April 2 — Third, fourth and fifth grades FSA Reading

Friday, April 3 — Perfect attendance – Pop with a Cop

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie