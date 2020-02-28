Westside Elementary School Happenings

CLEWISTON — Westside Elementary School will hold the following events for the month of March:

• Monday, March 2 — Read Across America Week; Celebrate Dr. Suess’ birthday by wearing wacky clothes

• Tuesday, March 3 — Wear red and blue. Fundraiser: VPK students can have photos taken with a Dr. Suess characters.

• Wednesday, March 4 — Wear all green. Green Eggs and Ham

• Thursday, March 5 — Dress in your future self.

• Friday, March 6 — Wear your best hat; Fourth grade SeaWorld trip.

• Saturday, March 7 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Sunday, March 8 — Daylight Saving Time – spring forward

• Monday, March 9 — Safety Patrol Field Trip to St. Augustine

• Tuesday, March 10 — Safety Patrol Field Trip to St. Augustine

• Wednesday, March 11 — Spring pictures and class pictures to be taken

• Thursday, March 12 — Staying positive, working hard and being kind feels good.

• Friday, March 13 — End of the third quarter, Field Day, Pop with a cop for attendance

• Saturday, March 14 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 20 — Spring Break

• Monday, March 23 — No school for students

• Tuesday, March 24 — Jack Hartman concert for students in pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade.

• Wednesday, March 25 — Third grade testing for IReady/Diagnostic in reading; Leadership Luncheon

• Thursday, March 26 — Third grade testing for IReady/Diagnostic in reading; Birthday Luncheon, Clubs Day, Dress Down, and Snack Shack

• Friday, March 27 — Early Release at 11:15 a.m.; Report cards go home

• Saturday, March 28 — FSA Boot Camp from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Tuesday, March 31 — Rally

• Wednesday, April 1 — Third grade FSA Reading

• Thursday, April 2 — Third, fourth and fifth grades FSA Reading

• Friday, April 3 — Perfect attendance – Pop with a Cop