Westside Elementary School Happenings CLEWISTON — Clewiston’s Westside Elementary School will hold the following events in December. • Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Reading Assessment • Thursday, Dec. 5 — Reading Assessment • Friday, Dec. 6 — Pop with a Cop at 1:15 p.m. for perfect attendance in November • Monday, Dec. 9 — Purchase gifts at the Penguin Patch through Friday, Dec. 13 • Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Math Assessment, and Family Ornament Night at 6 p.m. • Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Math Assessment, and SAC meeting to be held at 5 p.m. • Thursday, Dec. 12 — Penguin Patch Night begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Winter Concert & Art Showcase begins at 6 p.m. • Friday, Dec. 13 — Drama Club goes to Nursing Home • Monday, Dec. 16 — Warrior Magnets $5 • Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Warrior Magnets $5 • Wednesday, Dec. 18 — KDG Polar Express Pajama Day, and second grade goes to nursing home and food pantry. • Thursday, Dec. 19 — December Birthday Luncheon, VPK Christmas Program begins at 9 a.m. and a classroom celebration • Friday, Dec. 20 — Clubs Day, and the end of the first semester • Monday, Dec. 23 — Winter Break – No School from December 23 through January 8, 2020

