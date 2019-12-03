Westside Elementary School Happenings

CLEWISTON — Clewiston’s Westside Elementary School will hold the following events in December.
• Wednesday, Dec. 4 — Reading Assessment
• Thursday, Dec. 5 — Reading Assessment
• Friday, Dec. 6 — Pop with a Cop at 1:15 p.m. for perfect attendance in November
• Monday, Dec. 9 — Purchase gifts at the Penguin Patch through Friday, Dec. 13
• Tuesday, Dec. 10 — Math Assessment, and Family Ornament Night at 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, Dec. 11 — Math Assessment, and SAC meeting to be held at 5 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 12 — Penguin Patch Night begins at 5:30 p.m., and the Winter Concert & Art Showcase begins at 6 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 13 — Drama Club goes to Nursing Home
• Monday, Dec. 16 — Warrior Magnets $5
• Tuesday, Dec. 17 — Warrior Magnets $5
• Wednesday, Dec. 18 — KDG Polar Express Pajama Day, and second grade goes to nursing home and food pantry.
• Thursday, Dec. 19 — December Birthday Luncheon, VPK Christmas Program begins at 9 a.m. and a classroom celebration
• Friday, Dec. 20 — Clubs Day, and the end of the first semester
• Monday, Dec. 23 — Winter Break – No School from December 23 through January 8, 2020