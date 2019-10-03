Westside Elementary October Events

CLEWISTON — Westside Elementary School plans the following events this month:

• Oct. 4 — “Pop with a Cop” for September perfect attendance and second grade snack shack.

• Oct. 7 — Third grade poinsettia sale begins, wear blue for bully prevention, and fire prevention for primary grades.

• Oct. 11 — Pink Out Day, pay $1 to wear pink.

• Oct. 14 — End of first quarter, kindergarten pumpkin patch, and fifth grade Dolly Hand field trip.

• Oct. 17 — AR Rally.

• Oct. 18 — Early release and report cards go home.

• Oct. 21 — Second grade pumpkin patch.

• Oct. 23 — Red Ribbon week begins and runs through Oct. 31.

• Oct. 24 — Leadership luncheon.

• Oct. 25 — Data day from 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m., Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m., Club Day, Snack Shack, and birthday luncheon.

• Oct. 28 — Homecoming Spirit Week begins. Flyers will be sent home. Paw print and bead fundraiser.

• Oct. 30 — Kindergarten fall celebration and migrant family night.

• Oct. 31 — Pre-k in school annual Trick or Treat and pre-k fall celebration.

Don’t forget, Fridays all year are “Dress Down Fridays” where you can pay $1 to dress down.