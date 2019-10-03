Westside Elementary October Events

Oct 3rd, 2019 · by · Comments:

CLEWISTON — Westside Elementary School plans the following events this month:

Oct. 4 — “Pop with a Cop” for September perfect attendance and second grade snack shack.
Oct. 7 — Third grade poinsettia sale begins, wear blue for bully prevention, and fire prevention for primary grades.
Oct. 11 — Pink Out Day, pay $1 to wear pink.
Oct. 14 — End of first quarter, kindergarten pumpkin patch, and fifth grade Dolly Hand field trip.
Oct. 17 — AR Rally.
Oct. 18 — Early release and report cards go home.
Oct. 21 — Second grade pumpkin patch.
Oct. 23 — Red Ribbon week begins and runs through Oct. 31.
Oct. 24 — Leadership luncheon.
Oct. 25 — Data day from 7:45 a.m. to 8:25 a.m., Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m., Club Day, Snack Shack, and birthday luncheon.
Oct. 28 — Homecoming Spirit Week begins. Flyers will be sent home. Paw print and bead fundraiser.
Oct. 30 — Kindergarten fall celebration and migrant family night.
Oct. 31 — Pre-k in school annual Trick or Treat and pre-k fall celebration.

Don’t forget, Fridays all year are “Dress Down Fridays” where you can pay $1 to dress down.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie