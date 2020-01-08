Westisde Elementary School Happenings

Jan 8th, 2020 · by · Comments:

Westside Elementary School will hold the following events during January

Friday, Jan. 10 — Tropicana Speech Contest at 9 a.m.; Pop with a Cop; and IReady Growth Celebration

Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Report Card issued

Friday, Jan. 17 — Early Release Day at 11:15 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 — No school in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tuesday, Jan. 21 — District Tropicana Speech Contest at 6 p.m. at LaBelle High School

Thursday, Jan. 23 — Book Fair held from Jan. 23 through Jan. 31

Friday, Jan. 24 — Snack Shack open, Dress Down for $1, and 100th day of school

Monday, Jan. 27 — Book Fair all week and Literacy Week

Thursday, Jan. 30 — Leadership Luncheon

Friday, Jan. 31 — January Birthday Luncheon and Clubs Day

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie