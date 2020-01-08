Westisde Elementary School Happenings

Westside Elementary School will hold the following events during January
Friday, Jan. 10 — Tropicana Speech Contest at 9 a.m.; Pop with a Cop; and IReady Growth Celebration
Tuesday, Jan. 14 — Report Card issued
Friday, Jan. 17 — Early Release Day at 11:15 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 20 — No school in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Tuesday, Jan. 21 — District Tropicana Speech Contest at 6 p.m. at LaBelle High School
Thursday, Jan. 23 — Book Fair held from Jan. 23 through Jan. 31
Friday, Jan. 24 — Snack Shack open, Dress Down for $1, and 100th day of school
Monday, Jan. 27 — Book Fair all week and Literacy Week
Thursday, Jan. 30 — Leadership Luncheon
Friday, Jan. 31 — January Birthday Luncheon and Clubs Day