Volunteers needed for Back to School PBC!

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The new school year is just around the corner. Unfortunately, not all students have even the basics to start school, and this year the need is even greater.

Back to School PBC! provides students with many of the tools they need to succeed. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 1, at six locations throughout the county, with setup on Friday, July 31.

The Belle Glade location will be staged at the Palm Beach State College – Glades Campus, located at 1977 S.W. College Drive.

This year, Back to School PBC! will be a modified drive-up/walk-up type of event to ensure the safety of our volunteers and participating families. Rather than having students selecting their own school supplies as in previous years, backpacks will be pre-packed and distributed along with food boxes. No other activities are planned. As in the past, participation in the event is by invitation only. Participating students needed to register by the June 15 deadline to receive an invitation to attend.

Approximately 9,500 students will be served, and we are in need of many volunteers to make this event possible. Help is needed with traffic management; checking in registered students; troubleshooting; Spanish and Creole translations; distributing backpacks and food boxes; cleaning up; and loading remaining backpacks for storage.

In order to protect all event participants, temperature screening will be performed on all staff and volunteers. Wipes and hand sanitizers will be at hand at check-in, troubleshooting, distribution, volunteer and refreshment areas. All volunteers are asked to please wear a mask, comfortable shoes, cool clothing and sunscreen. Wipes, hand sanitizer, water and snacks will be available for all volunteers. A light lunch will be provided on the day of the event. Help with setting up is also needed the day before the event.

Go to SignUp.com to register as a volunteer.

• PBC is currently working on the logistics for the Palm Beach State College locations, and an email will be sent out at a later date for volunteer sign-ups for those sites.

• Review the sign-ups listed and choose the one(s) you like.

• You will not need to register an account or keep a password on SignUp.com.

SignUp.com does not share your email address with anyone. Thank you in advance for your participation. It is indeed an amazing event that helps so many kids thanks to the efforts and resources brought forward by individuals like yourself, the collaborative and the ongoing support of the Palm Beach Board of County Commissioners.