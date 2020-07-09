Virtual open forums with Indian River State College presidential finalists set for July 14, 15 and 16

FORT PIERCE — Dates have been set for virtual open forums with the three finalists for the Indian River State College presidency. The forums provide an opportunity for members of the College community and other stakeholders to hear from the candidates and ask questions about their leadership experience and philosophy.
“Three exceptional candidates have been selected to lead Indian River State College into the future, and the Presidential Search Committee should be commended for their important work,” shared José Conrado, chair of the IRSC District Board of Trustees. “We are delighted to present these outstanding finalists to the IRSC community and provide our constituencies an opportunity to hear from, and interact with, each of them. Participation in these forums is highly encouraged, as they will prove essential in the Board’s consideration and selection of the College’s next President.”
Forums for Mr. Frank Brogan — July 14
Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at https://zoom.us/j/94977949039
Meeting ID: 949 7794 9039
Password: 922647
Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923
One tap mobile: +16468769923,,94977949039#
Administration and Staff Employee Forum from 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/94389944272
Meeting ID: 943 8994 4272
Password: 009817
Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923
One tap mobile: +16468769923,,94389944272#
Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/93469500383
Meeting ID: 934 6950 0383
Password: 748741
Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799
One tap mobile: +13126266799,,93469500383#
Forums for Dr. Christina Hart—July 15
Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at zoom.us/j/93826114353
Meeting ID: 938 2611 4353
Password: 325444
Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592
One tap mobile: +13017158592,,93826114353#
Administration and Staff Employee Forum from 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/99671904321
Meeting ID: 996 7190 4321
Password: 533116
Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592
One tap mobile: +13017158592,,99671904321#
Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/97974339155
Meeting ID: 979 7433 9155
Password: 609671
Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799
One tap mobile: +13126266799,,97974339155#
Forums for Dr. Timothy Moore — July 16
Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at zoom.us/j/92349749707
Meeting ID: 923 4974 9707
Password: 171240
Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923
One tap mobile: +16468769923,,92349749707#
Administration and Staff Employee Forum 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/95315041733
Meeting ID: 953 1504 1733
Password: 209703
Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799
One tap mobile: +13126266799,,95315041733#
Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/96661181928
Meeting ID: 966 6118 1928
Password: 151016
Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592
One tap mobile: +13017158592,,96661181928#
Each candidate is expected to begin the forum with an opening statement before answering questions from attendees. Those who cannot attend with their constituent group are encouraged to attend another session.
On their designated day, each finalist will also meet and interview with the District Board of Trustees and tour Main Campus with staff. For a complete listing of events and Zoom links, visit www.irsc.edu/presidential-search. Forums, meetings and interviews will be recorded.