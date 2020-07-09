Virtual open forums with Indian River State College presidential finalists set for July 14, 15 and 16

FORT PIERCE — Dates have been set for virtual open forums with the three finalists for the Indian River State College presidency. The forums provide an opportunity for members of the College community and other stakeholders to hear from the candidates and ask questions about their leadership experience and philosophy.

“Three exceptional candidates have been selected to lead Indian River State College into the future, and the Presidential Search Committee should be commended for their important work,” shared José Conrado, chair of the IRSC District Board of Trustees. “We are delighted to present these outstanding finalists to the IRSC community and provide our constituencies an opportunity to hear from, and interact with, each of them. Participation in these forums is highly encouraged, as they will prove essential in the Board’s consideration and selection of the College’s next President.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Frank Brogan

Forums for Mr. Frank Brogan — July 14

Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at https://zoom.us/j/94977949039

Meeting ID: 949 7794 9039

Password: 922647

Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923

One tap mobile: +16468769923,,94977949039#

Administration and Staff Employee Forum from 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/94389944272

Meeting ID: 943 8994 4272

Password: 009817

Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923

One tap mobile: +16468769923,,94389944272#

Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/93469500383

Meeting ID: 934 6950 0383

Password: 748741

Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799

One tap mobile: +13126266799,,93469500383#

Dr. Christina Hart

Forums for Dr. Christina Hart—July 15

Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at zoom.us/j/93826114353

Meeting ID: 938 2611 4353

Password: 325444

Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592

One tap mobile: +13017158592,,93826114353#

Administration and Staff Employee Forum from 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/99671904321

Meeting ID: 996 7190 4321

Password: 533116

Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592

One tap mobile: +13017158592,,99671904321#

Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/97974339155

Meeting ID: 979 7433 9155

Password: 609671

Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799

One tap mobile: +13126266799,,97974339155#

Dr. Timothy Moore

Forums for Dr. Timothy Moore — July 16

Faculty Forum from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at zoom.us/j/92349749707

Meeting ID: 923 4974 9707

Password: 171240

Dial In #: +1 646 876 9923

One tap mobile: +16468769923,,92349749707#

Administration and Staff Employee Forum 10 to 11 a.m. at zoom.us/j/95315041733

Meeting ID: 953 1504 1733

Password: 209703

Dial In #: +1 312 626 6799

One tap mobile: +13126266799,,95315041733#

Student and Community Forum from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at zoom.us/j/96661181928

Meeting ID: 966 6118 1928

Password: 151016

Dial In #: +1 301 715 8592

One tap mobile: +13017158592,,96661181928#

Each candidate is expected to begin the forum with an opening statement before answering questions from attendees. Those who cannot attend with their constituent group are encouraged to attend another session.

On their designated day, each finalist will also meet and interview with the District Board of Trustees and tour Main Campus with staff. For a complete listing of events and Zoom links, visit www.irsc.edu/presidential-search. Forums, meetings and interviews will be recorded.