Upskill at IRSC this fall — classes start Aug. 19

By Robert Lane

Indian River State College

Indian River State College (IRSC) welcomes new and returning students evaluating their current skill sets to enroll at IRSC during the fall 2020 term where they can gain new skills and certifications by December to help gain new employment, improve job security or take a leap into entrepreneurship. Registration is open for classes that start on Aug. 19, and students can earn IRSC technical and upskill certifications in as little as 16 weeks.

Certifications are available in areas such as bookkeeping, computer science, office specialist, effective management, human resources, business and marketing and more.

Here are some best bets for quickly building workforce credentials at IRSC this fall:

• Accounting Technology Specialist Technical Certificate (12 credits)

Dixon Hendry Campus, Okeechobee and Virtual Campus

• Bookkeeper Essentials IRSC Upskill Certificate (4 credits)

Online and Virtual Campus

• Business Operations Technical Certificate (18 credits

Online and Virtual Campus

• Business Specialist Technical Certificate (12 credits)

Chastain Campus, Stuart

• Business Specialist Technical Certificate (12 credits)

Online and Virtual Campus

• Computer Information Data Specialist Technical Certificate (9 credits)

Online and Virtual Campus

• Entrepreneurship Technical Certificate (12 credits)

Online and Virtual Campus

• Entrepreneurship Technical Certificate (12 credits)

Mueller Campus, Vero Beach

• Marketing Essentials IRSC Upskill Certificate (6 credits)

Dixon Hendry Campus, Okeechobee

• Social and Digital Media Pioneer IRSC Upskill Certificate (9 credits)

Online, Virtual Campus and Hybrid

Registration is now open, and financial aid is available to those who qualify. Courses for these certificate programs are credit-bearing, meaning they may apply toward corresponding Associate in Science Degree programs. A GED or high school diploma is required.

In addition to outstanding academic resources, students have the support of the Office of Career and Transfer Services, which can help with developing resumes and cover letters, honing interviewing skills and securing internship placement and access to employers.

Indian River State College offers more than 100 programs ranging from short-term career training programs to certificate programs to Associate Degree and Bachelor’s Degree programs. To view the comprehensive listing of educational programs, visit www.irsc.edu/programs/index.html. To view the selection of fall semester upskill certificate options, visit www.irsc.edu/marketing/upskill-at-irsc.html.