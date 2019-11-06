Tigers For Life! Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Clewiston High School Athletics CLEWISTON — Clewiston Tiger Scholars, students from all three Clewiston elementary schools who earned 5s on their 2019 Florida State Assessments, were honored Oct. 18 at the Clewiston Tigers varsity football game vs. John Carroll by earning a T-shirt, being recognized by Tiger fans at halftime, and sitting in the end zone while enjoying Fright Night Lights at Cane Field.

