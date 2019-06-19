Teachers of the Year, student leaders honored

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Board of Commissioners recently recognized several of the school district’s Teacher of the Year honorees.

Present were four of the schools’ awardees: Summer Odom, of Moore Haven Middle – High School; Anthony Narehood, of Moore Haven Elementary School; Kayla Jade Osceola, of Pemayetv Emahakv Charter Middle School; and Brad Smith, of West Glades Elementary School.

All were given certificates of recognition as Jamie Brown, assistant principal of MHMHS, represented the school district in making the presentations at the county board’s regular meeting May 14 at the courthouse.

Anthony Narehood

Brad Smith

Kayla Jade Osceola

Kim Toms

Summer Odom

Janet Harris, academic services director for the Glades County School District, said they were honored along with other recognized teachers and support personnel of the year at their annual banquet in January.

Also honored at the commissioners’ May 14 meeting were the Moore Haven Junior Senior High School Honor Roll students. County Clerk Sandra Brown said these students all achieved grade point averages of 3.6 or higher but that the requirements changed this year. They used to be based on weighted GPAs; now all are unweighted.

Honor Roll students honored were: Jaime Hingson, Nyha Davidson, Larry Casellas, Cheyenne Osborne, Gracie Goodwin; plus Austin Lee, salutatorian; and Jacey Ridgdill, valedictorian.