TBC Corporation donates 200 computers to two schools in Pahokee

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/TBC

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Members of the information technology team from TBC Corporation prepare the computers for transfer to the two schools. From left, Gilbert Eugene, Nicholas Smith and David Boyd check to make sure they’re ready for students.

PALM BEACH GARDENS — TBC Corporation (TBC), one of North America’s largest marketers of automotive replacement tires, headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens has donated laptops to be distributed to schools to assist students who may not have access to the technology needed for a successful start to the 2020-21 school year in Palm Beach County; the school district will begin with 100% remote learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everglades Preparatory Academy and Glades Academy Charter School — both located in Pahokee — will each receive 100 laptop computers to distribute to students to support remote learning. The computers are equipped with the latest version of Windows 10 and will be compatible with the school systems’ programming. In partnership with Direct Technology Group of Fort Lauderdale, TBC is donating a total of 200 computers.

“We feel strongly about supporting our communities, especially at a crucial and unprecedented time for our students,” said Erik R. Olsen, president and CEO of TBC. “We are extremely proud as a company that we can help make life a bit easier for families and teachers as they move forward with the critical work of teaching and learning in an online distance learning environment for the start of the academic school year.”

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Jamie Levin (right), vice president for communications at TBC Corp., hands off one of the boxes of laptop computers to Menard Charlestant, senior manager of IT Service Delivery for TBC Corp.

The donation aims to support TBC’s corporate social responsibility (CSR), an integral component of the corporation and all business units spanning retail, franchise, wholesale, distribution and e-commerce. In fact, one of the company’s core values focuses on it — leave everything better. TBC Corporation has initiatives that are driven by the company as well as initiatives that are associate-driven, all communicated to associates via a formalized program called TBC Driven To Give (#TBCDrivenToGive).

Both schools will work with their families to make sure those in need receive a computer.