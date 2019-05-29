Sunshine State readers treated to limo party bus, Chuck E Cheese and Barnes & Noble









MUSE — West Glades School (WGS) had 20 Sunshine State readers who met the reading challenge of completing at least 10 of the 15 Sunshine State books this year. They were treated to a limo party bus ride to Chuck E Cheese and Barnes & Noble Bookstore in Fort Myers on May 22. Thanks to Florida Power and Light funding through the Glades Education Foundation that provided the Sunshine State books and the reward trip this year. Also, thanks to the parents who are partnering with WGS to encourage student success.

