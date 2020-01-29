Students take honors in oratorical contest

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/RES

Participants in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest were impressive speakers.

SOUTH BAY — Approximately 39 participants competed in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest at Rosenwald Elementary School on Jan. 14, with a standing room only audience! The event is historically sponsored by the City of South Bay, Dr. Esther Berry, and Rosenwald Elementary School during the month of January, to honor Dr. King, and was also videotaped. The program is streamlined on the PBC District’s website.

Entertainment was provided by the I.O.C.G. Youth Ministries and Rosenwald Elementary School’s Drumline students.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/RES

Local youth competed in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest.

Students from seven Glades schools participated. The topics for speeches were divided into 4 categories:

• Grades K-2: Why is it important to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?

• Grades 3-5: The importance of Peace and Equality.

• Grades 6-8: What is the meaning of a “Beloved Community”?

• Grades 9-12: (Segregation Today) What if Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. didn’t initiate change?

Kindergarten through second grade winners

• First place winner was Khalia Thomas in the first grade at Pioneer Park Elementary School.

• Second place winner was Dwaine Dowdell in the first grade at Gladeview Elementary School.

• Third place winner was Bella Cidoine in the second grade at Belle Glade Elementary School.

Third through fifth grade winners

• First place winner was Mariah Charles in the fifth grade at Rosenwald Elementary School.

• Second place winner was Aubrey Vital in the fourth grade at Belle Glade Elementary School.

• Third place winner Precious Vickers in the fifth grade at Pioneer Park Elementary.

Sixth through eighth grade winners

• First place winner was Jada Lovely in the eighth grade at Lake Shore Middle School.

• Second place winner was Romeo Brown in the eighth grade at Lake Shore Middle School.

• Third place winner was Anthony Jean-Jacques in the seventh grade at Lake Shore Middle School.

Ninth through 12th grade winners

• First place winner was Jermaine Lovely in the 10th grade at Glades Central Community High School.

• Second place winner was Mya Rodriguez in the ninth grade at Glades Central Community High School.

• Third place winner was Joshua Hopson in the ninth grade at Pahokee Middle High School.



Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/RES

Members of the I.O.C.G. Youth Ministries were on hand for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest.



The winners from each category will be given a financial reward by the City of South Bay.



Sandra Lusunariz, Program Coordinator, would like to thank everyone who made this extraordinary event possible.