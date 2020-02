Students schedule trip to D.C. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News SOUTH BAY — Twenty-five safety patrol students at Rosenwald Elementary School, will travel to Washington D.C., along with two chaperons Mr. McKelvin and Ms. Hodge on Wednesday, Feb. 19. The students, parents, faculty and community have been working diligently to raise money in order to make this educational event happen.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.