Students in Closeup Program Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CHS CLEWISTON — Fourteen Clewiston High School students and one CCS have been selected to participate in the National CloseUp Program. They will travel to Washington, D.C., during spring break to learn about the American government. They are, front row: Yesenia Mejía, Carmen Rojas, Laritza Valladares, Itzel Olguin, Liz Martin, Melany Lopez, Brenda Alvarado, Jazmine Escorcia. Back row: Diego Paniagua, Kimberly Cárdenas, Dariel Pérez, Zeus Carranza, and Enrique Bautista. Not pictured: Anabeli López and Abenamar Pérez.

