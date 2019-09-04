Students get new Skechers for school

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

At their most recent biweekly postcard writing event, Hendry County Democratic Women’s Club members randomly chose the recipients of the shoe giveaway.

HENDRY COUNTY — The Hendry County Democratic Women’s Club recently partnered with the Greater Harvest A.M.E. Church, along with support from Rock Enterprises Inc., SWEAT, and Farm Credit of Florida, to provide 18 students with new shoes, as they start their school year. The shoes, “brand new and the latest styles,” says HCDWC President Laura Novosad, were purchased from Skechers at Edison Mall. Students from pre-K to 12th grade were eligible. Names were entered, raffle-style, and were chosen during one of the club’s postcard writing events. They then presented the shoes, to the excited raffle winners, at their monthly meeting.

Are you looking to get involved? The Hendry County Democratic Women’s Club is a forum for discussion of public matters, where we support qualified candidates for public office and seek increased voter registration. Registered Democrats — male or female — from Hendry AND Glades counties are welcome to join. Annual membership is $20. “We hold monthly meetings the third Saturday of the month as well as biweekly postcard writing events to reach out to our elected officials. We also participate in community outreach programs like backpack giveaways for local students and joining the Keep Hendry Beautiful Coastal Clean Up efforts,” added Ms. Novosad. The group can be found and contacted via Facebook.