Students excel at Okeechobee County Science Fair

OKEECHOBEE – The Okeechobee County Science Fair was held Jan. 21 at Osceola Middle School. Jackson Holcomb won Best of Show for Biological Sciences in the junior division. Katelyn Tran won Best of Show for Physical Sciences. In the senior division, Abagail Holcomb won Best of Show in Biological Sciences; John Williamson II won Best of Show for Physical Sciences.

Junior division students selected to go on to the Heartland Regional Science Fair include: Jackson Holcomb, Melanie Hernandez, Katelyn Tran, Romin Rucks, Caden Ciorrocco, Hayden Hanawalt, Haylee Pendry, Adleigh Schwier, James Phillips and Hannah Williams.

Senior division students selected to go onto the Heartland Regional Science Fair are Zachary Reister, Jenna Larson, Cristian Trejo, Joseph Nettles, Kirsten Pagaduan, Cheska Magdadaro, Joy Whipple, Payton Collins, Callie Rucks, Rylann Maxwell, Chloe Soriano, Sam Melear, Jillian Johnston, Anna Velten, Gianna Immerfall, Gracie Gamiotea, John Williamson, Abagail Holcomb, Jaydon Egger, Christopher Cobb, Stephanie Alvarado, April Salva and Summer McGlamory.

Assistant Superintendent Pat McCoy said the fair included more than 230 projects.

“The students did a wonderful job,” she said.

“This fair would not be possible without the huge support that Science Fair received from the Okeechobee community and businesses. In addition to many of the science teachers who donated food to feed meals to the judges, we would like to thank Golden Corral, and Dunkin Donuts on Park Street, Pizza Heaven, and La Mariposa Mexican Restaurant.”

In the categories of Animal Sciences, Behavioral and Social Sciences, Biomedical and Health Sciences, Cellular/Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, and Microbiology first place awards went to Zachary Reister, Jenna Larson, Cristian Trejo, Joseph Nettles, Kirsten Pagaduan, Cheska Magdadaro, Joy Whipple, Payton Collins, Callie Rucks, Rylann Maxwell, Jackson Holcomb, Melanie Hernandez and Chloe Soriano.

Second place awards went to Samantha Levering, Kasey Maguire, ShealiAnn Hummel, Florinda Xandrea Cea, Madison Lamb, Regan Downing, Charlie Armstrong, Faith Huegel, Kiersten Kennedy, Lauren Raulerson, Berenice Hernandez-Montoya, Cheyenne Burch and Jayda Rochelle.

Third place awards went to Angelina Montes de Oca, Jerett Butts, Sara Munoz, Madison Lilley, Janessa Whidden, Jorge Munoz, Adriana Mendez-Lopez and Madelynn Williams.

In the category of Chemistry, first place awards went to Sam Melear, Jillian Johnston, Anna Velten, Katelyn Tran, Romin Rucks, Caden Ciorrocco, Hayden Hanawalt, Haylee Pendrey, Gianna Immerfall and Gracie Gamiotea.

Second place went to Riley Schlosser, Damaris Olivera, Kayla Dean, Alexander Maxwell, Blayne Amsden, Reed Pung, Sophia Caves, Lindy Harwas Isabella Carrillo, Jose Serrano, Resse Cohen and Karey Gopher.

Third place went to Drako Phillips, Alfredo Gomez, William Velasquez Gonzalez, Bridgette Widdows, Karina Baltazar, Lizbeth Rojas and Alisa Wingfield.

In the Category of Earth and Environmental Sciences; Engineering; Environmental Engineering; Intelligent Machines, Robotics and Systems Software; and Mathematics and Computational Sciences, first place went to Christopher Cobb, Adleigh Schwier, John Williamson II, Abagail Holcomb, Jaydon Egger.

Second place went to Vicente Jaimes-Pineda, Elizabeth Murphy, William Rivero, Jacob Tumoszwicz, Rafe Sexton, Seyram Akahoho, Elizabeth Smith, David Medrano, Vicente Jaimes-Pineda.

Third place went to John Smet, BreAnnah Garcia and Anthony Smith.

In the category of Physics, second place went to Brady Seabot and Nick Hopkins. Third place went to Kyle Lowe, Jessica Lashley, Lisbeth Salinas and Stephen Kotula. (There were no first place awards in this category.)

In Plant Sciences, first place went to Stephanie Alvarado, April Salva, Summer McGlamory, James Phillips and Hannah Williams.

Second place went to Savannah Moreno, Aleah Pritchard, Michael Jaskot and Xavier Kinty. Third place went to Hannah Bernard, Lauren Maggard and Aubrey Furse.

Special awards were donated by the community.

• A $25 award, sponsored by Leslie Lundy, was awarded to April Salva for an outstanding Botany project.

• Two $50 awards, sponsored by the OHS PE Department, were awarded for outstanding projects in Health and Medicine by Lauren Raulerson and Rylann Maxwell .

• Two $25 awards, sponsored by the Letcher Family went to outstanding projects in the Plant category. The senior division award went to Summer McGlamory. The junior division award went to Hannah Williams.

• The OHS Automotive department sponsored two $20 awards for outstanding projects in technology. The winners were William Rivero and Nick Hayford.

• A $20 award sponsored by Kathy McGee for an outstanding project in Math and Computer Sciences went to Chris Cobb.

• The Florida Water &Pollution Control Operator’s Association sponsored five $160 awards for outstanding projects that deal with water quality and the environment in the senior division. The awards went to Jaydon Egger, Abagail Holcomb, Rafe Sexton, Jacob Tumoszwicz and Elexis Garcia.

• “Friends of Science Fair” sponsored two $20 award for outstanding projects in Chemistry. The awards went to Gracie Gamiotea and Alisa Wingfield.

• Mason Lodge 237 presented awards for outstanding projects to Elizabeth Murphy, Jackson Holcomb, Cristian Trejo, Hayden Hanawalt, Romin Rucks, Abagail Holcomb, John Williamson II, William Rivero, Christopher Cobb, Adleigh Schwier and Hannah Williams.

• New Anchor Church sponsored two $15 awards to Diego Matias for an outstanding Plant project and Isabella Carrillo for an outstanding Chemistry project.

• Five $10 gift cards, sponsored by La Mariposa Mexican Restaurant will be awarded to: Jacqueline Jaimes, Jaydon Egger, Joy Whipple, Stephen Kotula and Savannah Moreno.