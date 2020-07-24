State Farm offers a Virtual Back to School Drive

OKEECHOBEE — Many organizations and parents get ready during the summer to have their kids go back to school in the fall. With COVID-19, schools will probably look very different this year. There will also be a greater need for school supplies for students and teachers.

To help families, students and teachers, State Farm Agent Gretchen Robertson in Okeechobee is doing a Virtual Back to School Drive from July 13 to Aug. 7 to support the Okeechobee County School District. Anyone in the community will be able to purchase affordable back to school student and teacher school supply kits online starting at $5 each to donate to needy children and families at Okeechobee County School District.

To order school supplies for Okeechobee County School District, visit www.educationalproducts.com/donate/loginlink.aspx?OrgId=SFW015. (You may be prompted for Organization ID: SFW015).

You will have three options of school supplies to order:

• Backpack -– $5;

• Teacher supply kits – $9.39;

• Student supply pack – $15.

The school supplies will be shipped at no cost to the Okeechobee County School District at the end of the drive.

Robertson also recommends the following back-to-school shopping and safety tips for families to plan smart and cut costs.

• Look at what you might already have: You’ll be amazed at what you find in the kitchen junk drawer, desks, closets and basements. Also, take a look at the school supplies left over from the previous year because you might be able to reuse some.

• Set a budget and stick to it. Determine how much money you can spend, then evaluate needs vs. wants. Review supply lists before heading to the store and note what you already have. Include your kids in the process for a valuable lesson about budgeting.

• Shop securely. If you’re ordering online, make sure to use secure, reliable websites with “https” and a padlock symbol in the address bar. Pay with your credit card instead of debit card.

• Seek out the deals. Go online or buy a newspaper to check weekly ads for the best savings and clip any school-supply coupons. Follow your favorite stores on social media to keep up with deals.

• Shop tax-free. Take advantage of the Florida Back to School Sales Tax Holiday from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9. For information, visit floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx.

• Stock up in the off season. Many retailers mark down school supplies weeks after back-to-school shopping peaks.

For additional information, please call or visit Agent Robertson at 863-763-5561 or visit her office at 309 N.E. Second St. in Okeechobee.