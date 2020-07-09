Staff member at North Elementary tests positive for COVID-19

The Okeechobee County School District says that a staff member at North Elementary has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement published by assistant superintendent of administrative services Dylan Tedders, the district says the individual has not been on campus since their initial symptoms surfaced and that efforts are underway for identification of those who may have had direct contact with the staff member.

“We are working closely with the Department of Health for identification of those in direct contact,” read the statement by assistant superintendent of administrative services Tedders. “We will assist in the Department’s efforts to provide information in regards to contact tracing. If you have potentially been exposed, the Department of Health will reach out to you as a part of the contact tracing efforts.”

The confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in the school system comes five days before the Okeechobee County School Board’s next scheduled meeting on July 14, their first of the 2020-21 school year.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available,” continued the statement. “This is not the time to panic, but to be observant of symptoms that could develop within the next 14 days. You may want to seek advice on testing from a medical professional or immediately if symptoms arise.”

Read the district’s statement here.