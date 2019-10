South Elementary School congratulates Students of the Week Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — South Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Oct. 14. They are, in no particular order: Rubi Campos-Mendoza, Javion Worthen, Jaxon Csongedi, Leila Flores, Brayleigh Barnes, Madai Almaza, Emmett Ryan, Allissa Betts, Jayden Azcona, and Ariadna Hernandez.

