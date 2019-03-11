South Elementary congratulates Students of the Week for the week of March 4 South Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of March 4. Pictured in no particular order are: Embree Rose, Tatiana Castillo, Zoe Stephens, Miguel Orduna, Mason Fox, Devin Lattimore, Weston Yates, Lyndon Botello, Jayla McElroy, Blaze Hegedus , Andrew Mills, Rachel Brady, Cindy Garcia, Annabelle Forrest-Martin, Gavin Dutton, Roxana Torres, Fabianne De Armas Lima, and Payton Kettler. Some children unidentified.

