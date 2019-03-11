South Elementary congratulates Students of the Week for the week of Feb. 22 South Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Feb. 18. In no particular order they are: Elaina Seder, Chayton Cornejo, Nicholas Kensel, Elliot Schwier, Ethan Sanchez, Addyson Lyng, Karina Garcia, Isabella Parada, Paisley Daschke, Kylie Morgan, Mackenzie Farrell, Blaine Rolen, Amy Hernandez, Wyatt Syples, Haylee Ricker, Hailey Michel, Markus Fisher, Hayden McCoy, Ariyanna Lopez, Briana Brown, Ragyn Mohney and Darlene Santillan. Some students are unidentified.

