Signs recognizing 2020 OHS grads put up in Okeechobee

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

OKEECHOBEE– The City of Okeechobee and the Okeechobee County School Board placed signs with the names and pictures of Okeechobee High School graduates in Flagler Park on May 28.



The signs line the sidewalks that crisscross Flagler Parks two and three in downtown Okeechobee and will remain up until after graduation on May 30.



The project was spearheaded by city administrator Marcos Montes De Oca as a way to honor the class of 2020, who have seen their last year of high school turned upside down by COVID-19.



“We’re glad to be able to salute our graduating seniors by putting these signs in Flagler Park,” said Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford. “We can congratulate them and give them some of the honor they deserve. Of course the School Board and Ken Kenworthy were welcoming of it. It’s just a great project and a great way to recognize our seniors.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion



Around 30 volunteers showed up on a muggy Thursday afternoon to help install the signs, including members of the Okeechobee County School District, Okeechobee City Police and Fire Department and the Public Works department. Overall there are 435 signs, one for every graduate at OHS.



The signs are something that the City of Okeechobee hasn’t done before this year. Mayor Watford said that considering the things the seniors missed out on, the city felt like they needed to do something to give them the recognition they deserve.



As for his advice for the class of 2020, Mayor Watford says to support your community – wherever you decide to live.



“First I would say congratulations, you’ve reached a milestone,” Mayor Watford said of his message to the class of 2020. “But you’ve got a long way to go. Wherever you do, whether you go to college, go to work, or join the military, do it to the best of your ability. And whatever community you settle in, support that community and get involved in things.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee Mayor Dowling Watford (left) and Superintendent of Schools Ken Kenworthy (right)



In addition to the City of Okeechobee and Okeechobee County School Board, the project wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Okeechobee Masonic Lodge, Kiwanis Club of Okeechobee, Fraternal Order of Police, Seminole Design Build, Lehman’s Body Shop, Total Roadside Service, Buxton Bass Funeral Home, East Coast Signs-Shirts and MDO Engineering.