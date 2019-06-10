Shepherd’s School supports autism research

Special to the Lake Okeechobee New/Shepherd’s School

PAHOKEE — On Thursday, May 16, Nick Valvano, director of operations for the Dan Marino Foundation, visited Shepherd’s School in Pahokee to receive a check for autism research. More than 80 students raised the money during the month of April for autism awareness. Mayliya Brown (left) and Timiaya Clark (right) presented a check for $784.96 to Mr. Valvano.

Posing with Mr. Valvano are the faculty members that were in charge of the fundraising Pennie Davis (left) and Beth Taylor (right).