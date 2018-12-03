SES Students of the Week

South Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 16. They are: Embree Rose, Delane’o Pryor, Kason Prescott, Khloe Voss, Alexis Alvarado, Kyree Smith, Luke Streelman, Trinity Sheffield, Genesis Martinez, Jordyn Wilburn, Chase Hardman, Shaun Morgan, Mason Staton, Derrick Williams, Blaze Hegedus, Karla Paz, Anne Aerony, Noah Langdale, Jeremiah Gomez, Payton Wilburn, Luis Ceron, John Immerfall, Noah Lee, Gianna Gaucin, Rachel Thompson, Santiago Urvina, Oseana Huidobro, and Brianna Brown.