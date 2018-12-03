SES Students of the Week South Elementary School would like to congratulate its Students of the Week for the week of Nov. 16. They are: Embree Rose, Delane’o Pryor, Kason Prescott, Khloe Voss, Alexis Alvarado, Kyree Smith, Luke Streelman, Trinity Sheffield, Genesis Martinez, Jordyn Wilburn, Chase Hardman, Shaun Morgan, Mason Staton, Derrick Williams, Blaze Hegedus, Karla Paz, Anne Aerony, Noah Langdale, Jeremiah Gomez, Payton Wilburn, Luis Ceron, John Immerfall, Noah Lee, Gianna Gaucin, Rachel Thompson, Santiago Urvina, Oseana Huidobro, and Brianna Brown.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.