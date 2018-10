SES Students of the Week South Elementary would like to congratulate the students of the week for the week of Oct. 8. They are: Sophia Alverez, Gauge Simmons, Clayton Mann, Jayden Shirley, Madison Norsworthy, Xander Pettey, Kage Marsh, Braydon Gerelick, Merci Wallace, Roger Crum, Adriana Figueroa, Ariana Dukate, Aryn Murray , Kylie Jackson, Giuliana Tagle, Rafael Buzzi, Madison Maitland, Haley Ricker, Madison Freeman, Alexiz Crowell, Kacen Berry, Danika Bradley, Lizbeth Patino, Rebekah Thompson, Angel Salgado, Alex Deskin, Megan Murphy, Mario Gonzalez, Aiden Young.

Related

Newsletter

Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Powered by Facebook Comments