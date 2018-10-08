SES Students of the Week

South Elementary Schools students of the week for the week of Oct. 5. They are: Jose Mercado, Brylan Dukes, Jasmin Allen, Edward Douglass, Brayden Clausen, Leah Small, Wesley Brady, Maliyah Koger, Matthew Moore, Brayden Garelick, Victor Gomez, Riley Thomas, Kinzie Kars, Vannia Morales, Stephen Rolen, Wyatte Yates, Luke Garcia, Hailey Michel, Stephen Towers, Junior Johnson, Natalie Zarrella, Jennifer Alarcon, Caleb Bruen, Deidra Bailey, Luis Ucaranza, Rylee Bricker, Abimael Esquivel.

 

Pre K students of the week for the week of Oct. 5. They are: Jameson Bowen and Dax Pomeroy.

