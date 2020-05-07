Seniors surveyed on graduation plans

OKEECHOBEE — The Okeechobee County Schools sent out a distance learning update on April 26.

Graduation survey results

Principal Lauren Myers sent out a survey to the Class of 2020 and their parents ranking the following scenarios from 1 to 5 (5 = more important).

• It is more important for me (to my family) to have a virtual graduation and have the ceremony on our graduation date, May 29. Seniors’ response average was 1.96 and parents’ average response was 1.94.

• It is more important for me (to my family) to be able to walk across the stage even if the ceremony is in June or July. Seniors’ response average was 4.07 and parents’ average response was 4.32.

• It is more important for me (to my family) to graduate with the entire Class of 2020 and televise the ceremony virtually to our families. Seniors’ response average was 2.92 and parents’ average was 3.08.

• It is more important to have two tickets to graduation and only graduate with a part of the Class of 2020 (multiple graduation ceremonies divided by last name). Seniors’ response average was 2.27 and parents’ response average was 2.69.

Daycare refunds

Because the campus is closed for the remainder of the year, parents who paid for daycare in advance will receive a refund. Checks will be mailed out.