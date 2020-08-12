Schools take precautions after positive COVID-19 test

The Okeechobee County School District sent out emails to staff at Yearling Middle School and Central Elementary after receiving confirmation of a positive COVID-19 test from an individual or individuals who were recently on campus last week.

The last time the individual was on campus at YMS was Aug. 6, while at Central the last date was Aug. 7. Locations at both schools will be deep cleaned as a prevention strategy.

“The Okeechobee County Health Department is interviewing the individual and will make final determination if any additional individuals need to be contacted,” read the email sent to staff. “At this point, because of the short duration of contact and the fact that a mask was worn, tracing may not extend beyond the immediate family. If this changes, you may be contacted by the health department.”

The district says they will assist in contract tracing efforts by the Okeechobee County Health Department while protecting the confidentiality of those involved in the incident.

“This is not the time to panic, but to be observant of symptoms that could develop within the next 14 days,” concluded the email. “You may want to seek advice on testing from a medical professional or immediately if symptoms arise.”