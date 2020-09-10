School lunch program makes changes

OKEECHOBEE — Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Okeechobee County Schools Food Service Program will be opening its meal program up to all children in Okeechobee County. Just as they did during the summer program, families who do not have children enrolled in public school will be able to pick up meals for their children at the Okeechobee County Public Library distribution site. Homeschoolers are welcome to join in.

Serving time will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 pm. All children 18 years old and under will be eligible to receive meals with exception of daycare programs already receiving funding for CACFP(Child and Adult Care Food Program) ALL CHILDREN! A parent, guardian or the emergency contact must pick up the meals UNLESS, a note is written to the food service supervisor, Lisa Bell, giving permission for someone else to pick up the meals. This note should include your child(ren)’s name, school where registered and grade. Names will be verified.

These are the things that will not change:

• Each child will receive lunch for that day and breakfast for the next.

• Breakfast will include, one milk, one juice and either a grain or a meat/grain item. Some of these items will need to be heated the next morning.

• Lunch will include, one milk, one fruit (either whole fresh, or a fruit cup or a fruit bag), two vegetables, one grain and one meat item. Occasionally, the meat item might be a yogurt or cheese item which counts as a meat alternative in our program.

• In order to receive alternate items because of an allergy, please make sure that your child has a note from a doctor on file at the child’s school. We will accommodate students with allergies and students who do not eat items for religious purposes as best we can.