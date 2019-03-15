School board approves calendar for 2019-20

At their monthly meeting on March 5, the Okeechobee County School Board approved the instructional calender for the upcoming 2019-20 school year.

New teachers are scheduled to report on Aug. 1 this year, with returning teachers reporting on Aug. 5. Students will begin the school year on Aug. 12.

Schools will start their winter break on Dec. 24 and return on Jan. 7, while spring break will occur a week later than in the 2018-19 school year, starting on the week of March 16. Finally, May 30 is scheduled to be the last day of the school year, with graduation slated for May 31.

The board also approved a bid from Lynch Paving & Construction Co. for an asphalt project at Okeechobee High School. The contract will cost $77,551. Okeechobee County School District Director of Operations Brian Barrett was in attendance at the meeting to speak about the project.

“We’re going to asphalt the south gate of the high school that goes around the stadium,” said Mr. Barrett. “If you’ve driven through there, it’s in pretty bad shape. We’re going to stop at the end of the Y intersection that splits off into student parking.” Mr. Barrett explained they also plan to do some work at the north entrance of the high school, including moving the guard shack farther back behind the visitor parking lot. Currently, once a visitor gets through the guard shack they’re able to essentially drive to wherever they like on campus. By moving the shack farther back, any visitors during school hours will be limited to the visitor parking lot.

Okeechobee County Commissioner Kelly Owens attended the school board meeting on behalf of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA) to recognize school board chairwoman Jill Holcomb and vice chairwoman Amanda Riedel and present them with their certified board member distinction from the FSBA.

Ms. Holcomb and Ms. Riedel completed 96 hours of professional development in areas of study including school finance, policy governance, personnel and bargaining, advocacy and leadership.

“Jill and Amanda have done this voluntarily on their own time above and beyond the roles and responsibilities they have as school board members,” said Commissioner Owens. “Their commitment to enhancing their individual skills as board members will have a positive impact on students in this district, and that is most important of all.”

