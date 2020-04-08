Scholarship deadlines postponed

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven High School Seniors Class of 2020 are advised scholarship deadlines have been pushed to April 15.

**This only includes the following local scholarships:

• Moore Haven Scholarship Organization;

• Judge Kirby Sullivan;

• Glades County Cattlemen’s;

• St. Joseph the Worker;

• Glades County Youth Livestock;

• Jack Smith;

• Agricultural;

• Amy Lundy Memorial;

• Moore Haven Lions Club;

• Lakeport Community Association;

• Ralph Smith / Glades County Sugar Growers;

• Sheriff David Hardin;

• Tera Reese Skipper Memorial;

• Terrell Reese Skipper Memorial.

Submission procedure:

Type the essay and save as a Word document or a PDF. Take a photo or scan any additional documentation requested on the application. Fill out the application and scan or take a picture. Email the picture or scanned application, essay, and additional requested documents to angie.hough@glades-schools.org for each individual application. You will receive an email response letting you know it was received.

You must attach the application, essay, and additional documents requested for each scholarship you intend to apply for. If you were unable to pick up the application before leaving for spring break, please email Ms. Hough with a list of scholarships you did not pick up and the application will be emailed to you. This does not extend the due date beyond April 15. Please email Ms. Hough with any questions or concerns.