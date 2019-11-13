Rosendwald plays dress-up Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News SOUTH BAY — Rosenwald Elementary School participated in Storybook Character Day on Thursday, Oct. 31, as part of its Red Ribbon Week activities. Students were able to come in dressed as their favorite storybook characters and participate in a dance and trick-or-treating right on campus!

