Rock Solid Christian Academy plans to reopen in August

OKEECHOBEE – Rock Solid Christian Academy, 401 S.W. Fourth St., shared plans for the new school year in a letter sent to parents of students this week.

Open house will be an informal event on Aug. 7 from 3 to 6 p.m. The school asks that only a legal guardian or parent accompany the enrolled student(s). A notary will be on campus to complete necessary forms.

School will begin on Aug. 12 with on campus instruction at 8 a.m. Drop off begins at 7:30 a.m.

Pick up will occur at the designated area only. Parents are asked to stay in their vehicles. Details regarding a staggered dismissal plan will be provided at Open House. Patience will be necessary for the first few days as everyone gets back into the routine of dismissal.

Masks are optional, and will not be provided by the school. The school will encourage social distancing and sanitary hygiene practices within age appropriate expectations. Daily cleaning routines of campus and classrooms will continue with additional disinfection of high-traffic areas throughout the day. Parents are encouraged to wash backpacks, uniforms, and jackets on a regular basis.

Unscheduled and unnecessary visitors to student occupied areas will be limited. Lunches can be dropped off at the ROC beginning at 10:30 a.m. Students will continue to eat in the cafeteria on most days and enjoy outside recess afterwards.

Temperatures may be checked upon arrival and visual assessments will occur throughout the day as needed. If a child is sick, a parent will be expected to arrangements to pick the student up immediately.

As always, students are encouraged to stay home with the sign of any illness and not return to campus until they have been symptom free (without medication) for a minimum of 24 hours.

August lunch ordering is open and can be made up until Open House.

There is an umbrella option for anyone interested in homeschooling through Rock Solid. Please contact the office for details.

For more information, contact the school at 863-763-0164.