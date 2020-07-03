Robotics program gains nationalattention

PAHOKEE — The Pahokee Subaroos robotics teams at Pahokee Middle School and Pahokee High School are featured in the Summer 2020 issue of Palm Beach County Business Quarterly Economic Development Magazine for gaining national academic recognition for the achievement of its winning robotics program. The article mentioned that the program began during the 2016-2017 school year, but has represented Palm Beach County and South Florida in competitions at the state championship tournament. The performance of the Subaroos teams at the middle and high schools has branded the teams as one of the best in Palm Beach County and South Florida. Principal Dwayne Dennard explained that he is extremely proud of the robotics program that he brought to the middle school and extends praises to the program’s supporters, students, mentors and coaches.

The head of the program and coach for the teams, Luis Paniagua, explained that the number of students has increased and there are now two teams since the program started four years ago, with only three students on the competitive team that forged their way to the First Lego League State Tournament. Due to their previous stellar performance, the Pahokee Subaroos were granted the honor of competing in the FIRST Lego League Razorback

Invitational National tournament during the 2017-2018 school year. During the 2018-2019 school year, the success of the teams was so impressive that Coach Paniagua was named the “Robotics Coach of the Year.” It is especially significant to mention that Coach Paniagua commented that the robotics program’s stakeholders are helping to build a tradition that will make Pahokee known for our academic achievement on the same level as our athletic accomplishments. Although the program is still young, the Pahokee Subaroos have made a noticeable impact on the South Florida robotics community, the Glades community and worldwide. The article is online at: passportpublications.com/pbcb_summer20.html.