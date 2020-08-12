Reopening plan update from Superintendent Fennoy

The following letter was sent on behalf of Superintendent Fennoy to all school district parents and staff.

WEST PALM BEACH — As you may be aware, all Florida school districts that are planning on starting the new school year with a distance learning mode of instruction were required, by the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE), to submit reopening plans for the 2020-21 school year. Our district will begin the new school year, in distance learning, on Aug. 31.

I’d like to update you on the progress of the district’s reopening plan.

As the FLDOE continues to review our plan, state officials have offered feedback and requested a modification which I agree will be in the best interest of our students and parents.

Specifically, we are reevaluating the way in which we bring students back to our campuses once health conditions improve and circumstances allow.

The district originally planned on bringing students back in stages, starting with students in transition grades including pre-k, kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth, and ESE Centers and Cluster Sites.

Now, after reviewing feedback and data collected from our parent surveys, questionnaires and input from the Florida Department of Education, we are reevaluating that approach.

I have called a special meeting of the school board to discuss reentry options that may better accommodate our students and parents.

My recommendation to the school board will be to start the school year with distance learning for all students, as planned; however, I propose amending the return to brick and mortar in-person instruction, when county health conditions permit, to be based on parent choice, without any phasing of re-entry by grade level or program.

This public school board meeting will take place Wednesday, Aug. 12, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on palmbeachschools.org. It will also be televised on Comcast 235 and ATT U-verse 99. We also offer a listening-only option which the public can access by calling 561-357-5900 or toll free at 1-866-930-7015. The meeting ID is 15618801124#.

Also stay up to date by visiting the district’s Reopening of Schools webpage: palmbeachschools.org/reopeningschools.