Register now for Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide courses at IRSC

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE – Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide courses are available this fall through Indian River State College.

By Robert Lane

IRSC

OKEECHOBEE – There is still time this fall for prospective students to prepare for in-demand careers in the healthcare field at Indian River State College (IRSC). The college is now accepting applications for the Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide courses — offered at multiple campus locations with start dates throughout the fall.

Nursing Assistant courses run Aug. 31 to Nov. 11 at the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee and Oct. 19 to Jan. 14 at the Chastain Campus in Stuart.

Nursing Assistants work under the supervision of nursing or medical staff to provide basic care in hospitals, nursing homes, physicians’ offices, clinics and in-home care. They help patients with activities such as feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming and transportation.

The Nursing Assistant course is 165 clock-hours and consists of time in the lab and 40 clinical hours. The course takes about seven weeks to complete. Students attend class approximately 20 hours per week. The cost is $1,425.50.

Home Health Aide courses run Sept. 14 to Oct. 15 at the Blackburn Educational Building in Fort Pierce and Dec. 1 to Jan. 20 at the Dixon Hendry Campus in Okeechobee.

Home Health Aids provide multiple types of healthcare services entering private residences to support patient’s needs that include observation, record keeping, nutrition, household management, safety and maintenance of activities of daily living and are an essential part of the healthcare team that assists patients to regain their independence.

The Home Health Aid course is 75 hours with time in the lab and 40 hours in the clinical setting. The course takes about one month to complete. Students attend class approximately 20 hours per week. The cost is $928.

Students must complete a five-hour Health Care Provider Level Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification before the start date of classes. Applicants must be at least 18 years old. No high school diploma or GED is required. For more information on the Nursing Assistant and Home Health Aide programs visit www.irsc.edu/programs/health-sciences.html or contact Diana Camacho at 772-462-7570 or dcamacho@irsc.edu.