Principal Tedders leaving OHS

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School Principal Dylan Tedders won’t be leading off the morning announcements at OHS any longer.

Mr. Tedders has accepted a position as the assistant superintendent of administrative services for the Okeechobee County School District for the upcoming school year.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee High School principal Dylan Tedders shakes a graduate’s hand during the 2019 OHS graduation.

“This is one of two jobs at the district level that would have pulled me away from my position as principal,” said Mr. Tedders in a message to school staff announcing his decision. “I am sad to leave but you know I love a challenge and this will definitely be one. I’ve spent the last nine years trying to make life easier for staff and students with the vision of making it a place people are proud to be. This place is a diamond in the rough and I believe this staff truly cares about the students you serve. I see it in the events you attend, the frustrations I hear when things aren’t going well, and the ongoing communication I observe on a daily basis. There is life here; it can be messy, but without a doubt rewarding. There was never a day I didn’t wake up ready to get here and open the doors to get after it.”

Mr. Tedders has a long history with Okeechobee and OHS. He graduated from OHS in 1991, was an assistant softball coach in 1997, assistant baseball coach in 1998 and ’99, and the head baseball coach from 2002 to 2010. Mr. Tedders served as assistant principal from 2010 to 2015 before becoming principal.

“Please understand the uniqueness of this place and the value you add to the students and this community by serving these students and pushing them to grow,” continued Mr. Tedders. “Please continue to challenge each other to be your best for these students who need you whether they know it or not. I will continue to challenge myself to be the best I can be for you and all students in this district.”

The Okeechobee County School District is currently seeking residents’ opinions on the next principal at OHS. You can make your voice heard by filling out the OHS principal selection survey posted on the official school district Facebook page at facebook.com/Okeechobee-County-Schools-195857627142033/.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.