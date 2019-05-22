PMS hosts National Junior Honor Society Induction Ceremony

PAHOKEE — On Thursday, May 2, The Pahokee Middle School National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) recently held its annual Induction Ceremony and proudly welcomed new inductees and saluted transitioning eighth grade students. The guest speaker was Mrs. Marcia Andrews, District Six – School Board Member. Mrs. Angela Moore, Glades Regional Superintendent and Dr. Derrick Hibler, K. E. Cunningham/Canal Point Elementary Principal were also present at the ceremony.
In establishing the theme “A Dedicated Beginning Leads to a Promising Ending”, Mrs. Marcia Andrews expounded on the five pillars of the NJHS: Leadership, Character, Scholarship, Service and Citizenship. She challenged students to live up to the ideals of the five pillars.
The ceremony was followed by a delicious meal of various kinds of food provided by the families of the National Junior Honor Society members.
