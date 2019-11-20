BELLE GLADE — Middle and high school teenagers were invited to Pizza with a Cop at the Belle Glade Teen Center on Nov. 5. Tammy Jackson-Moore shared the following message: “The way the deputies engaged with the teens was amazing. The dialogue and the laughter seemed infectious. Deputy Torrence and all of the PBSO deputies are continuously extending themselves to create positive experiences with the youth in the Glades. This means a lot to not only the teens but to the community as well. Thanks for everything, PBSO!”
