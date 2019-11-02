Pictures from the 2019 Clewiston homecoming ceremony
This pictures were taken at half time of Clewiston’s homecoming game against the Okeechobee Brahmans on Nov. 1. Troy Evans and Norma Velasquez were named homecoming king and queen. Clewiston would go on to beat the Brahmans 35-7, which will allow them to continue their season into the playoffs next week.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.
