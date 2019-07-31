Phlebotomy & CNA classes set BELLE GLADE — Enroll for Phlebotomy or Home Health Aide classes that will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at West Technical Education Center, 2625 N.W. 16th St. The deadline to apply for scholarships is Thursday, Aug. 8. For information, call 561-829-4620.

