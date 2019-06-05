PBSC SGA members help those in need Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Palm Beach State College Belle Glade Student Government Association members helped distribute food to individuals in need alongside Florida State Representative, Tina Polsky, and District Secretary to Polsky, Robert Rease, during a Farm Share event on Saturday, May 18, at Hands Park in Belle Glade. During the event 500 cartons were given out by Farm Share, a nonprofit dedicated to recovering, sorting and distributing nutritious food for people in need.

