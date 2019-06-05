PBSC SGA members help those in need

Palm Beach State College Belle Glade Student Government Association members helped distribute food to individuals in need alongside Florida State Representative, Tina Polsky, and District Secretary to Polsky, Robert Rease, during a Farm Share event on Saturday, May 18, at Hands Park in Belle Glade. During the event 500 cartons were given out by Farm Share, a nonprofit dedicated to recovering, sorting and distributing nutritious food for people in need.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.