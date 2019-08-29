PBSC Belle Glade Campus to close at noon Friday, Aug. 30
BELLE GLADE — Due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, and to give everyone time to make hurricane preparations, the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade Campus will be closed at noon, on Friday, Aug. 3.
The Steven Malcolm concert for Friday night, Aug. 30 has been cancelled due to the hurricane threat.
