PBCSD School campuses to reopen on Sept. 21

WEST PALM BEACH — With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Executive Order for Palm Beach County to move to Phase 2, the School District of Palm Beach County will reopen brick and mortar schools to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 21.

Students in pre-K through grade 12 self-contained ESE programs and ESE special schools, who choose in-person instruction, can return to school campuses on Wednesday, Sept. 16. Those specific families will receive a phone call from their school with follow-up details.

Parents can choose to have their children remain in distance learning if they prefer to do so.

To allow schools to prepare for capacity requirements, parents and guardians were asked to “Make Your Choice” by Sept. 9 by logging in to their child’s Student Portal and filling out a brief survey indicating if their child will be returning to campus or remaining in distance learning.

Information on this process and a link to the Student Portal is available at palmbeachschools.org/makeyourchoice. As part of this process, parents and guardians are also asked to provide their transportation needs. Students eligible to ride a bus will be assigned a bus stop as well as their pickup and drop-off times.

Students who are returning to campus will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, including social distancing and wearing face coverings as outlined in the district’s COVID Guiding Document and Policy 5.326 – Student Protocols due to COVID-19.

For more information on the district’s Reopening Plan, answers to frequently asked questions, and the protocols campuses will follow, visit palmbeachschools.org/reopeningschools. For specific questions related to your school, please contact the school directly.