PB County schools closing for 2 weeks; PBSC transitioning to online instruction

PALM BEACH COUNTY — The Palm Beach County School District announced Friday that all public school campuses in the county will be closed this coming week, March 16-20, and next to help reduce the chance that coronavirus, or COVID-19, will spread. The first two cases in the county were reported just the day prior.

Cafeteria workers will continue to work, but teachers will be asked to stay home, officials said. The schools already were to be closed the week of March 23-27 for spring break.

Palm Beach State College also issued a statement on Friday, March 13, stating that all course instruction — including courses offered online — “will be suspended for students effective Saturday, March 14 through Sunday, March 22, for the college to make the necessary preparations to provide remote instruction beginning on Monday, March 23.”

The statement continued: “Based on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak in Florida and in particular Palm Beach County, Palm Beach State College will transition its spring courses to remote instruction. Staff and faculty will continue to report to their regular work location to ensure the continuation of services to students throughout the entirety of the spring semester. The college is not closing.”

Members of the PBSC communities at its campuses are advised to keep an eye on its website, palmbeachstate.edu, Facebook page or their college email accounts for updates.